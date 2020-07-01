Rosianne Cutajar Says She Doesn’t Intend To Respond To Personal Allegations Involving Yorgen Fenech

Parliamentary secretary for equality Rosianne Cutajar has said she doesn’t intend to respond to personal allegations involving her relationship with murder suspect Yorgen Fenech.

“I do not intend to respond to these personal allegations. Ask whoever is alleging these things,” she told Times of Malta today.

Paul Caruana Galizia, journalist and son of assassinated journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia, recently accused three unnamed Cabinet members of being in close contact with Fenech as well as other men charged with the assassination.

He said a minister was in constant contact with Fenech, a junior minister had an affair with him after his role in the murder was known and another minister has a history with one of the alleged hitmen.

Tourism Minister Julia Farrugia, Economy Minister Silvio Schembri, parliamentary secretary for sports Clifton Grima as well as MPs Etienne Grech and Ian Castaldi Paris have all denied ever having had a relationship with Fenech.

Justice Minister Edward Zammit Lewis told The Times there is no relationship between himself and Fenech but that he grew acquainted him between 2013 and 2017 during his tenure as Tourism Minister.

“It is a small country, everyone knows everyone,” he said.

Prime Minister Robert Abela has said there would only be a problem if a Cabinet member continued their relationship with Fenech after he became a murder suspect.