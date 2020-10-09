د . إAEDSRر . س

Rosianne Cutajar Launches Public Consultation For National Action Plan Against Racism And Xenophobia

Parliamentary Secretary for Equality and Reforms Rosianne Cutajar launched a public consultation for the National Action Plan Against Racism and Xenophobia (NAPRAX).

“There shouldn’t be an ‘us’ and ‘them’ – we are all Maltese, no matter what our beliefs are, and no matter where we were born,” Cutajar said.

“Anyone who is committed to being a part of our community and anyone who recognises their societal responsibilities is part of the Maltese dream.”

Cutajar described this public consultation as an important step in the fight against those interested in sowing hatred.

The consultation asks members of the general public whether they agree with the document, to share experiences of racism and xenophobia in Malta, and to submit additional ideas for a more effective NAPRAX.

The public consultation will be open up until 9th November and can be accessed here.

