Rosianne Cutajar Calls For Cannabis Reform: ‘Police Should Focus On Actual Crimes Which Harm Society’

Cutajar shared a Lovin Malta documentary of Daniel Holmes, a Welshman who spent eight years in a Maltese prison for growing five mature cannabis plants.

Rosianne Cutajar, the parliamentary secretary in charge of reforms, has called for a reform in Malta’s cannabis laws to ensure people don’t end up in prison for using the plant.

“I entered politics to improve people’s lives and when I see stories like those of Daniel Holmes, I realise that we still have work to do in this sector,” she said. “We’ve already taken initial steps but it’s not enough.”

“Along with my government colleagues, I want to create a system that protects everyone who wants to use cannabis responsibly and which doesn’t jail people unnecessarily.”

“I want a system that allows the police to spend their time investigating and prosecuting actual crimes that harm society, such as domestic violence, not possessing or growing a plant. Let’s create a system that works for all of us.”

Cutajar has been working on a legislative framework sensitive to cannabis users and has said that the law must reflect the realities of modern society.

Last 4/20, the unofficial international day dedicated to cannabis users’ rights, she published a video citing the results of a study which found that over 40,000 people in Malta have used cannabis.

Should Malta reform its cannabis laws? Let us know in the comment section