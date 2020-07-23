Roommates Of COVID-19 Patient Who Attended St Julian’s Hotel Takeover Test Negative

Malta’s health authorities have initiated contact tracing procedures after the latest COVID-19 patient attended a three-day party over the weekend.

The party took place at the Radisson Blu Resort in St. Julian’s, and the hotel has confirmed that all staff are being tested and the hotel itself is being cleaned following the event.

Everyone that was in the room with the person who tested positive has been tested themselves, and all were found to be negative. However, they will still be undergoing a 12-day quarantine.



All other guests are currently being checked for fever.

The organisers of Takeover Malta have since issued a statement saying they are working closely with health authorities. The possibility of further contact tracing isn’t being ruled out.