A Nigerian man has been hospitalised after a roof collapsed on him in Sliema.

The 47-year-old was carrying out maintenance work on a house in Sqaq Sajjan in Sliema yesterday afternoon when the roof suddenly collapsed onto him.

An ambulance was called to the scene and the man was taken to hospital where he was later certified as suffering from grievous injuries.

Investigations are still ongoing.

