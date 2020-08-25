Ronald Briffa Entertainment Show Touted As Xarabank Replacement

Xarabank will most likely be replaced by an entertainment show hosted by Ronald Briffa, numerous sources have informed Lovin Malta.

PBS has yet to release its official schedule and neither Briffa, nor Timecare Media, the studio house he is believed to be working with, wanted to comment when contacted by Lovin Malta.

Briffa has quite vast experience in Maltese TV and radio, including on the popular children’s TV show Mini Bugz, and he recently co-hosted a satirical TVM show with Luke Dalli and a NET FM radio show with Martin Sapiano. However, this programme will surely be his biggest outing yet.

Xarabank, a popular Friday night discussion show, was stunningly axed by TVM last week after 23 years of occupying a prime time slot on the national broadcaster.