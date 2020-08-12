Rockestra Cancelled By Office Of The President Due To Rising COVID-19 Numbers

Rockestra 2020, one of the largest musical events in the Maltese calendar, has been cancelled in light of rising COVID-19 numbers.

“This decision was taken by the Office of the President together with the Malta Community Chest Fund Foundation (MCCFF) after discussions on one of the biggest annual events with the aim of gathering funds for those most in need,” the President’s Office said in a statement today.

The cancellation comes as several countries place Malta on riskier travel lists and 49 more COVID-19 cases were found over the last 24 hours.

President George Vella went on to say that while he hopes for the situation in Malta to improve, he urged everyone to follow health authorities’ directives. He also urged anyone who can donate or contribute to MCCFF to provide help to the most vulnerable in Malta.

Rockestra is just the latest major event to be cancelled following a slew of cancellations, both locally organised as well as those organised by international promoters.

