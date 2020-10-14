Robin Hood Shyli? After Hitting 6,000 Followers, Island Pornstar Announces Free Giveaway For Fans

د . إAEDSRر . س

Shyli Rose

One of the most controversial people in Malta right now is looking to give back to the people who made her.

Shyli Rose, rapper and self-professed island pornstar, has taken to social media to announce a giveaway for her fans who helped her hit 6,000 followers.

“You guys got me to 6,000, I love you so much!” Shyli said today, before launching the giveaway.

“You always all support my dreams, can’t believe I just made the post today for you guys to help me and actually managed to get me over 6,000 followers. This calls for a celebration! I want you to all choose your giveaway prize,” she said, before advising people to “choose something reasonable.”

People quickly began sending her requests, with the young rapper posting some of her favourites.

“SmartPhone? I’m in need of one for school,” one person asked.

“Something like this really gets my attention,” Shyli said. “If there’s anything you guys need for school or anything that will put you ahead in your career than comment it down I really want to try to help you. The most suitable request will win. Until now this is what’s gotten my attention.”

Soon after, another request made it to the top of the pile.

“Honestly, I want to learn how to drive a car but I’m broke – anyway, can you help?” she was asked.

“Definitely can help!” Shyli responded.

She’s just launched the giveaway today, so the jury’s still out to see which prize she’ll be choosing to gift her fans – but with their stars rising and more people sharing their videos, it looks like this could be the first prize of many.

What do you make of Shyli using some of the money she’s earned through her X-rated videos to give back to her fans?

