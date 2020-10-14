Robin Hood Shyli? After Hitting 6,000 Followers, Island Pornstar Announces Free Giveaway For Fans

“You guys got me to 6,000, I love you so much!” Shyli said today, before launching the giveaway.

Shyli Rose, rapper and self-professed island pornstar , has taken to social media to announce a giveaway for her fans who helped her hit 6,000 followers.

One of the most controversial people in Malta right now is looking to give back to the people who made her.

“You always all support my dreams, can’t believe I just made the post today for you guys to help me and actually managed to get me over 6,000 followers. This calls for a celebration! I want you to all choose your giveaway prize,” she said, before advising people to “choose something reasonable.”

People quickly began sending her requests, with the young rapper posting some of her favourites.

“SmartPhone? I’m in need of one for school,” one person asked.

“Something like this really gets my attention,” Shyli said. “If there’s anything you guys need for school or anything that will put you ahead in your career than comment it down I really want to try to help you. The most suitable request will win. Until now this is what’s gotten my attention.”

Soon after, another request made it to the top of the pile.

“Honestly, I want to learn how to drive a car but I’m broke – anyway, can you help?” she was asked.

“Definitely can help!” Shyli responded.