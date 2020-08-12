Roberta Metsola Named Second Most Influential MEP By EU Affairs Think Tank

Roberta Metsola, one of Malta’s long-standing Members of European Parliament, has been named one of the most influential MEPs in Europe by VoteWatch, an EU ThinkTank that provides insight into political statistics and developments.

“It is always nice to have your work recognised, but this is about the ability of our country to shape the conversation on a European level and ensure we get the best possible outcomes on every decision,” said Metsola while expressing her appreciation for the title.

Delighted to have just been named by VoteWatch as one of the top five most influential MEPs from across Europe in the… Posted by Roberta Metsola on Wednesday, August 12, 2020

The analysis which brought about these results is based on an Influence Index, a methodical system based on two dimensions, political influence and social influence. The system measures the political aspect by enumerating their appointments to power and measuring their legislative influence.

Meanwhile, the social aspect is determined by the Twitter engagements of the political personality over the time period of a year. This is to signify the MEPs’ ability to reach audiences, shape the public conversation, and build a community of support with their ideas.

Metsola scored high due to her being the coordinator of the LIBE, a committee on Civil Liberties, Justice and Home Affairs, on behalf of her group. She is also the co-chair of the Anti-Corruption intergroup and a member of the intergroups on anti-Racism, LGBTI, diversity and children’s rights.

This Maltese MEP is also in cooperation on combating cross-border crime and terrorism and has drafted dossiers on FADO (False and Authentic Documents Online), Frontex and the European Border and Coast Guard. Her role on these topics is rather important, considering the delicate position of Malta is one of the main entry points for asylum seekers coming from North-Africa.

