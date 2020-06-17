Roberta Metsola Asks EU Commissioner To Investigate Electrogas Deal In Light Of Court Revelations

Maltese MEP Roberta Metsola asked EU Commissioner for Competition and Vice President Margrethe Vestager to investigate Malta’s Electrogas power station deal in light of today’s revelations in the Daphne Caruana Galizia murder case.



State witness Melvin Theuma told the court today that murdering journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia was the last thing main suspect Yorgen Fenech needed to close the chapter on the controversial Electrogas deal.

Yorgen Fenech was one of three ElectroGas directors and a principal shareholder. The deal which saw the consortium build and operates the LNG power station in Delimara back in October 2013, and saw Malta pay some of the highest rates for electricity compared to its European counterparts.

Azeri state energy company Socar, who is a shareholder in ElectroGas, allegedly made close to €32 million in 2017 alone.

Metsola asked the commissioner to meet to discuss whether the Electrogas deal, which was approved by the European Commission in 2017 under EU state aid rules, needs to be reviewed in light of these revelations.

The commission had approved Maltese plans to pay ElectroGas for providing energy to electricity company Enemalta, in that the measure compensates ElectroGas for the additional cost of fulfilling public service obligations.

Caruana Galizia herself honed in on the fact that the Maltese government had guaranteed a €360 million loan taken out by ElectroGas Malta.

