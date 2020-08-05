Roberta Metsola And Bernard Grech Are Frontrunners To Face Adrian Delia In PN Leadership Race, Sources Say

MEP Roberta Metsola and Bernard Grech are the two frontrunners to be Adrian Delia’s sole competitor in the Nationalist Party leadership race, well-informed sources have told Lovin Malta.

A decision is expected to be taken by the end of the week. PN MPs and other major figures in the party have been locked in discussions since Monday over a unity candidate to face Delia. One group is pushing for Metsola, with Grech as one of the Deputy Leaders, while another group is backing Grech.

Sources said that while some are concerned over Grech’s relative inexperience in politics (his only major foray being unsuccessfully leading a ‘No To Divorce’ campaign), others feel that Metsola is failing to make her intention for the role clear.

Therese Comodini Cachia, who was the proposed Opposition Leader when the leadership crisis erupted, has indicated behind closed doors that she is willing to potentially make way for both Metsola and Grech, sources said.

So far, only Delia has declared his interest in contesting the leadership, while Grech has said he is willing to run for the top post.

Metsola has only hinted at a potential run, laying out her vision for the country, including tax incentives for local companies and a clampdown on ODZ plans, in a Times of Malta opinion piece.

A leadership race was called after a general council vote took place following bruising weeks for Delia’s tenure. A multi-horse race will drag on the process far longer, which will have to be whittled down to two in the general council.

In a Lovin Malta poll last February, both Metsola and Grech proved to be far more popular than Delia, topping the list of favoured PN leaders with 25% and 23% of the votes respectively.

