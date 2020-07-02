Robert Arrigo Says Business Links To Yorgen Fenech Started With His Late Father And Were Outlined In MP’s Assets Declaration

Robert Arrigo, the PN MP and Deputy Leader behind the Hummingbird Properties company named by MP Glenn Bedingfield for having links to Daphne Caruana Galizia murder suspect Yorgen Fenech, has come out to clarify any issues.

Speaking to Lovin Malta, Arrigo revealed that the business relates to the operation of the Topaz Hotel, which first opened in 2014. The lease was negotiated with George Fenech, Yorgen’s late father, in 2013. The long-term agreement sees Arrigo’s company pay monthly rent for beds at the Topaz Hotel.

“I have never met or had any dealings with Yorgen Fenech. All dealings were held with the late George,” he said.

Arrigo, who is the ultimate beneficial owner of Hummingbird, insisted that he has declared the company in his annual declaration of assets at the Speaker’s office.

Following claims of cabinet members cosying up to Fenech in the years before his arrest, Bedingfield took to the parliamentary floor to highlight some links between Fenech and PN MPs, flagging the Hummingbird company among others.

Bedingfield mentioned an agreement signed in 2016. However, Arrigo was not sure what Bedingfield was referring to, insisting that he was “sticking to the truth.”

Beyond the claims directed at Arrigo, Bedingfield also claimed that a PN MP was giving legal advice to companies in which Fenech has direct or indirect involvement. He said another was recently appointed to lead a policy initiative by the PN had a close relationship with Fenech.

“I am not a lawyer and don’t give legal advice. My business in tourism is known locally and in Europe, it’s public and we are a client to all hotels in Malta and Gozo. I am a long-standing hotelier and an incoming tourist agent, advertising our services locally and throughout Europe,” Arrigo said.

