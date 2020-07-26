Robert Abela: ‘We Wont Succumb To Fear Over COVID-19, Our Economy Will Remain Open’

Prime Minister Robert Abela has played down calls to reintroduce COVID-19 restrictions, arguing that he won’t let fear and panic condition his decisions.

“We’ve just passed through months that I hope no one has to pass through again,” Abela told a Labour Party general conference, referring to the partial lockdown imposed by Malta in light of the pandemic.

“During those times, we showed everyone what a serious government we are. When the country needed us, we were united and focused and didn’t lose heart.”

“Up until a few weeks ago, some doubted and even ridiculed me when I said at the height of the pandemic that I had a dream. I knew people were suffering and I kept saying I was determined for people to enjoy their summer. Some said I had no idea what I was talking about but I’ve kept my word with you.”