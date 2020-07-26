Robert Abela: ‘We Wont Succumb To Fear Over COVID-19, Our Economy Will Remain Open’
Prime Minister Robert Abela has played down calls to reintroduce COVID-19 restrictions, arguing that he won’t let fear and panic condition his decisions.
“We’ve just passed through months that I hope no one has to pass through again,” Abela told a Labour Party general conference, referring to the partial lockdown imposed by Malta in light of the pandemic.
“During those times, we showed everyone what a serious government we are. When the country needed us, we were united and focused and didn’t lose heart.”
“Up until a few weeks ago, some doubted and even ridiculed me when I said at the height of the pandemic that I had a dream. I knew people were suffering and I kept saying I was determined for people to enjoy their summer. Some said I had no idea what I was talking about but I’ve kept my word with you.”
Malta confirmed 14 new COVID-19 cases today, the highest number of new daily cases since the end of May. However, Abela said people “sowing doubt and fear” over the number of cases are motivated by a desire to harm the government by damaging the economy.
“You have no chance,” he said. “We reopened and we will remain open. There were several predictions that unemployment will rise after COVID-19 and indeed tens of thousands of jobs are being lost in other countries.”
“However, the number of unemployed people in Malta declines in recent weeks and 4,000 new jobs were created.”
Abela said it would have been easy to let panic override reason, adding that this phenomenon can now be witnessed in some unspecified countries.
“We’re living normally now and we will keep living this way tomorrow and in the future,” he said.