Robert Abela Warns Street Rebellions Could Hit Malta If He Imposes Another Lockdown

Street protests could hit Malta if another lockdown is imposed, Prime Minister Robert Abela warned last night. “It’s easy to say we should close the airport, shops, schools and everything like we did last March,” Abela said on L-Erbgħa Fost il-Ġimgħa last night. “We can do it, but we can we really? We can and we can’t because if we go down that path, we’ll have another catastrophe.” “Look at what’s happening in countries around us; people are protesting and rebelling in the streets, saying they don’t want to be locked at home and they have a right to go shopping.”

Anti-lockdown protests in Italy and Spain have turned violent in recent days, with protestors clashing with police as they warned COVID-19 restrictions are damaging their livelihoods. While such protests haven’t hit Malta, the anger among several bar and snack bar owners and workers was palpable when the government shut them down and imposed fresh restrictions.