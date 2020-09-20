Robert Abela Wants To Send His Daughter To School But Says Online Learning Should Be An Option Too

Prime Minister Robert Abela has said he plans to send his daughter back to school at the end of the month but that parents should have the option to keep their children at home.

“All governments worldwide must safeguard the lives and livelihoods of people but there’s also a third consideration, social and educational progress, which is just as important,” he said when interviewed by Peppi Azzopardi on ONE this morning.

“This is crucial; the coming days will decide whether we lose a generation of children in this regard or not.”

“I understand people’s concerns, but let’s not forget that the educational development of our children is at stake. As parents, when we weighed out the risks of sending our daughter to school, we decided that the risk would be greater if she stays at home.”

Sunday Times of Malta survey published today indicated that 36% of people want schools to reopen while 47% don’t, and some parents have warned that they won’t send their children to school this month with the COVID-19 numbers as high as they are.

However, Abela said the government has conducted an internal survey in which the “absolute majority” of parents said they want schools to reopen.

“I dont want the government to force parents to send children to school, and I believe they should choose whether education is physical or online,” he said. “People like me who believe that the importance of a child being physically present in class cannot be substituted should have that choice.”

Cover photo: Lydia Abela (Facebook)

