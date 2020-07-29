Robert Abela Visits Hotel But Avoids COVID-19 Questions By Not Inviting Press

Prime Minister Robert Abela visited the Westin Dragonara Resort in St. Julian’s today… but the press weren’t invited.

In a tour of the hotel following a €40 million investment, Abela joined tourism minister Julia Farrugia Portelli to symbolically welcome tourists back in a bid to help the worst-hit sector by COVID-19.

The Prime Minister hailed the investment as a sign of trust in Malta’s tourism industry and gave a shoutout to people who work in the tourism industry.

However, no journalists were informed in advance of the visit, so no questions could be asked about the evolving COVID-19 situation in which active cases jumped to triple digits (including the 66 rescued migrants), in just over a week.

Abela has yet to comment on national developments.

However, Farrugia Portelli spoke to the media today, downplaying choir calls to ban mass gatherings after a surge in coronavirus cases. She suggested that “clearer and more definite” protocols should be put in place to mitigate the risk of spreading the virus.

Tag someone who needs to know this