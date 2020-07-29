Robert Abela Visits Hotel But Avoids COVID-19 Questions By Not Inviting Press
Prime Minister Robert Abela visited the Westin Dragonara Resort in St. Julian’s today… but the press weren’t invited.
In a tour of the hotel following a €40 million investment, Abela joined tourism minister Julia Farrugia Portelli to symbolically welcome tourists back in a bid to help the worst-hit sector by COVID-19.
The Prime Minister hailed the investment as a sign of trust in Malta’s tourism industry and gave a shoutout to people who work in the tourism industry.
However, no journalists were informed in advance of the visit, so no questions could be asked about the evolving COVID-19 situation in which active cases jumped to triple digits (including the 66 rescued migrants), in just over a week.
Abela has yet to comment on national developments.
However, Farrugia Portelli spoke to the media today, downplaying choir calls to ban mass gatherings after a surge in coronavirus cases. She suggested that “clearer and more definite” protocols should be put in place to mitigate the risk of spreading the virus.