Robert Abela Urges Police To Investigate Montenegro Wind Farm Scandal

Robert Abela has urged police to investigate revelations that murder suspect Yorgen Fenech had pocketed €4.5 million through Enemalta’s purchase of a Montenegrin wind farm.

“Serious allegations were published a few days ago and the authorities must ensure full justice is done and investigate anyone involved in this case, no matter who they are, so the truth can come out,” Abela told a press conference.

“If the report is true, I feel disgusted.”

“The police have all the resources they need at their disposal and, if needs be, they’ll be given even more resources. If investigations rule there should be criminal responsibility, we expect the police to prosecute those involved.”

Abela urged all politicians and people in public life who are in any way involved in this scandal to resign out of their own free will before he forces them out.

“The decisions I have taken so far shows what my decision will be [if the investigations implicate a politician]. If anyone in public life is involved, they should take action themselves before I do so myself. Anyone in a political party must make sure that, through their behaviour, they place the interests of the country and the party before their personal interests.”