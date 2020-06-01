WATCH LIVE: Robert Abela To Announce Lifting Of Travel Ban And Other Restrictions At 7PM

Prime Minister Robert Abela will deliver a press conference at 7pm, where he is expected to announce details of Malta’s plan to lift its travel plan and other COVID-19 related restrictions.

Yesterday, Abela announced that commercial establishments such as bars and gyms will open on 5th June, while the airport and ports will open on 1st July.

He is also expected to give details of a proposed amnesty mechanism for people who were “unjustly” fined for breaching social distancing rules, such as people who were fined when buying flowers to place on their mothers’ graves.

The Prime Minister confidently declared yesterday that the COVID-19 pandemic is behind Malta and that his focus is on an upcoming budget intended to stimulate consumption and investment.