Robert Abela Sees ‘No Reason’ For Owen Bonnici To Resign After Losing Protest Memorial Court Case

Prime Minister Robert Abela has said that he sees “no reason” for Education Minister Owen Bonnici to resign following a court decision that was delivered against him as the government pledged not to appeal the decision.

“Just because the courts don’t agree with a decision made by a minister then that shouldn’t automatically lead to his resignation,” Abela said today.

When Bonnici was still Justice Minister, he had been taken to court by Manuel Delia over repeatedly ordering the Cleansing Department to clear the protest memorial dedicated to murdered Maltese journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia in Valletta.

Today, the courts ruled that the incessant cleansing was an act of censorship, and was stifling activist’s freedom to protest and freedom of expression.

Activists have since called for Bonnici to resign, however, Abela does not seem keen on the idea.

One of Abela’s first decrees after becoming Prime Minister was for the makeshift memorial to be left alone. He said that he had “anticipated” the court’s decision and that today’s decision proved that Malta’s institutions work.

Current Justice Minister Edward Zammit Lewis issued a statement confirming that the government would not be appealing the court’s decision.

“After consulting the Prime Minister and the State Advocate, the Ministry declares that the government will not file an appeal, despite its right to do so by law. The government’s decision not to file an appeal reflects Prime Minister Robert Abela’s position on this case,” he said.