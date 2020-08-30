Robert Abela Says Malta’s Decision Not To Go Into Lockdown Is Reaping Fruit

Prime Minister Robert Abela has said Malta is reaping the fruit of his decision not to impose another lockdown or quasi-lockdown in the wake of the recent rise in COVID-19 cases.

“When we saw the infection rate was on the rise, we prioritised public health but with calibrated measures,” Abela said on ONE Radio today. “We could have been aggressive like those countries which went into a total lockdown but that would have caused suffering to people. We went with a calibrated approach and targeted measures and statistics show our strategy is reaping fruit.”

Malta saw a surge in COVID-19 cases in recent weeks, with the number of active cases rising to a peak of 699, prompting several countries to declare the island as an unsafe location and oblige arrivals to go into quarantine.

The government reacting by imposing restrictions on events and public gatherings and making it mandatory for people to wear a mask in certain places, but it didn’t go into a quasi-lockdown mode as it had last March when active cases were way fewer.

Two people who were infected with COVID-19 in recent weeks have died but hundreds have recovered and the number of active cases has declined to 592.