Robert Abela Says COVID-19 Restrictions Were ‘Too Aggressive’ In Hindsight

Restrictions imposed to contain the spread of COVID-19 were “too aggressive” in hindsight, Prime Minister Robert Abela has said.

“The measures we took were necessary back then, at a time when we lacked the advantage of knowing how to best contain the pandemic while inflicting the least possible damage on the economy,” Abela said at a press conference this evening.

“It was the first time we experienced something like this and, with the benefit of hindsight, one can say the measures we took were too aggressive.”

France’s Prime Minister Jean Castex recently ruled out imposing another national lockdown in the possible eventuality of a second wave of COVID-19 cases this autumn, while UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson said he does not think another lockdown will be imposed.