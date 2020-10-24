Robert Abela Saves Motorcyclist After Luqa Hit-And-Run

Gregory, the motorcyclist in question, spoke to journalist Brian Hansford about his ordeal.

Prime Minister Robert Abela saved a motorcyclist that was hit by a car in Luqa earlier this week.

“I was heading back home on my motorbike after work, it was around 11.15pm,” Gregory told Hansford.

“As I was going round the Luqa roundabout, a vehicle hit me and kept going.“

“I fell face down, and the motorcycle fell on top of me – I was pretty badly injured. To make matter worse, I was in a blindspot, so a car could have run me over.”

But Gregory’s luck hadn’t yet run out, because just five seconds after hitting the ground, the unthinkable happened.

“A white motorcycle and a black car stopped to help me out. I didn’t really notice who the people were,“ Gregory continued.

“I heard their voices, and one of them was familiar – it was the Prime Minister’s.”

“The Prime Minister and another person lifted the bike off of me. Thank God I wasn’t badly injured and I remained conscious.”

But Abela wasn’t planning on leaving Gregory’s side anytime soon.

“I saw that it was getting late and I told the Prime minister to go back home to his family,” Gregory continued.

“But he told me that until he sees that everything is settled, he won’t leave my side.”

Now it seems like Gregory was already quite fond of the Prime Minister, but it seems like this incident just brought them closer.

“The Prime Minister showed me that he is humble and human. Apart from the insane amount of good that he’s doing for the country, he showed me that he’s a person of great integrity who’s ready to help anyone.”

“Mr Prime Minister, I thank you from the bottom of my heart.”

