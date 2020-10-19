Robert Abela Refuses To Disclose Whether Finance Minister Is Facing The Chop

Prime Minister Robert Abela refused to comment about whether Edward Scicluna will be resigning from his role as Finance Minister, as sources suggest that new arrival Clyde Caruana could be touted for his role.

“I have enormous respect for Mr Scicluna. I thank him for seven years of hard work,” Abela said during the post-Budget 2021 press conference.

“This country should show ample gratitude towards him, as he completely turned around Malta’s finances.”

OPM chief of staff Caruana and MEP Miriam Dalli were co-opted into parliament earlier today, replacing former Prime Minister Joseph Muscat and backbench MP Etienne Grech.

“Before we had grown used to being in debt, but thanks to Scicluna, we’ve gotten used to having a surplus,” Abela continued.

“Whereas today we were meant to have a budget of austerity, we managed to come up with this administration’s best budget.”

Scicluna, who has served as Finance Minister since 2013, has been facing significant pressure over Moneyval, alleged inaction over financial crime and money laundering, and his own role in the Vitals Hospitals deal.

What do you make of this?