Robert Abela Pushes For Plans To Make Malta Carbon Neutral By 2050

Prime Minister Robert Abela reiterated plans to have Malta become carbon neutral by 2050.

These statements were made in a Q&A event with the Prime Minister at the Malta Chamber of Commerce’s headquarters in Valletta.

“I want our country to shift resolutely towards renewable energy and to make our living and working spaces green,” Abela said.

In its budget for 2020, the government – then led by Joseph Muscat – had pledged to introduce a national strategy for carbon neutrality, with a goal for Malta to be completely carbon neutral by 2050.

As part of these same plans, the government had decided to outright ban the sale and distribution of single-use plastics by 2022. This includes plastic bags, cutlery, straws, and plates.

The first phase of this plastic-free plan will see the importation of the aforementioned items stop by 1st January 2021.

What do you make of these plans?