د . إAEDSRر . س

Popular reads right about now

Robert Abela Pushes For Plans To Make Malta Carbon Neutral By 2050

Author profile image

By

0
Article Featured Image

Prime Minister Robert Abela reiterated plans to have Malta become carbon neutral by 2050.

These statements were made in a Q&A event with the Prime Minister at the Malta Chamber of Commerce’s headquarters in Valletta.

“I want our country to shift resolutely towards renewable energy and to make our living and working spaces green,” Abela said.

In its budget for 2020, the government – then led by Joseph Muscat – had pledged to introduce a national strategy for carbon neutrality, with a goal for Malta to be completely carbon neutral by 2050.

As part of these same plans, the government had decided to outright ban the sale and distribution of single-use plastics by 2022. This includes plastic bags, cutlery, straws, and plates.

The first phase of this plastic-free plan will see the importation of the aforementioned items stop by 1st January 2021.

What do you make of these plans?

READ NEXT: Yorgen Fenech Was Planning To Replicate Electrogas Project In Bangladesh Prior To Daphne’s Murder, Lawyer Suggests

Comments
Share this

You may also love

View All

www.lovinmalta.com says

Do you agree to share your location with us?

There have been many changes recently relating to the introduction of GDPR from May 25th 2018, therefore, before you continue we wish to advise that in continuing to our website you are consenting to our Terms of Use and understand the new privacy policy that is in effect.

OK