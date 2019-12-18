Robert Abela Proposes Banning Employers From Hiring Foreign Workers Unless They Ensure Decent Salaries

Prime Minister hopeful Robert Abela has promised a discussion on whether to ban employers from hiring foreign workers unless they can ensure that all their staff are paid decent wages. He also proposed that permits to employ foreigners won’t be handed out unless employers pay them their full salaries to their bank accounts and that permits will be reminded if employers are caught breaking work condition regulations or employing foreign workers off the books. He didn’t specify how salaries would be defined as decent, stating they will have to compare well to salaries paid for the job in question. As an example, he said that “if a job is supposed to pay €8 an hour, employers will no longer be allowed to hire foreign workers and pay them €5 an hour instead.”

“In recent years, the number of people working full-time has increased by 55,000, a 36% increase, and only 1,700 people are unemployed, the lowest unemployment rate in Malta’s history,” Abela said. “However, some people feel that despite this economic growth and creation of jobs, they aren’t being allowed to participate justly and wholly in the job market and that salaries haven’t increased at the same pace for everyone.” “Foreign workers are crucial to our economic growth, and without them we wouldn’t have experienced the economic growth of recent years and the lovely reality we’re currently living in wouldn’t have materialised.” “However, it is also true that having so many foreign workers is stopping salaries from increasing at a faster pace. While we must recognise that without foreign workers, the economy wouldn’t have grown as it did, we must also reach a solution of balance and justice.”