Robert Abela Plans To Reopen Childcare Centres: ‘I Want To Leave The Pandemic Behind Me And Focus On Economic Recovery’

Malta could reopen childcare centres in the near future so as to make it easier for several parents to return to work, Prime Minister Robert Abela has said.

“Just as we showed the world how quickly we emerged from our medical problems, so too will we show the world how quickly we will get our economy up and running again,” Abela said in an interview on ONE TV.

“I want this to be a beautiful period where we will show people that it pays them to invest their money and where we will show how resilient we are, both in terms of health and the economy.”

“I want to leave the pandemic behind me and focus on economic recovery and we are looking at economic stimuli to incentivise people to get out of their homes and spend their money.”

“This is what makes Malta so lovely; that we don’t scare people but rather give them factual positivity and fill them with courage. The same philosophy that guided us so well over the past seven years will guide us into the future.”

Abela said he was delighted to see several people visit restaurants and cafeterias since they were allowed to reopen last Friday, saying he felt “a sense of għall-erwieħ” at seeing Malta start to return to normality.