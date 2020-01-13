Robert Abela Officially Sworn In As Malta’s Prime Minister

Robert Abela officially became Prime Minister this afternoon during a ceremony held at the Presidential Palace in Valletta.

Abela, the son of former President George Abela, is the eighth Prime Minister of Malta since the island achieved independence.

His predecessor Joseph Muscat attended the ceremony along with most Cabinet members. Deputy Prime Minister Chris Fearne, who lost the leadership race to Abela, was conspicuous by his absence.

Press were not allowed in the hall for the swearing in and were kept in a press centre where they watched the ceremony from a televised feed.

Abela’s supporters first gathered in St George’s Square where they chanted “Viva l-Labour‘” and “Robert Taghna l-Mexxej Hallelujah“.