Robert Abela Knew Of Serious Lawrence Cutajar Allegations When He Was Made Government Consultant, MP Claims

He said that Abela and Camilleri were informed of the Cutajar claims during a briefing soon after Abela was appointed Prime Minister in January 2020.

Azzopardi, who is also representing Caruana Galizia’s family in court, made the claim following a sensational day in court which culminated in a criminal investigation launched into Cutajar and Camilleri terminating the former commissioner’s consultancy.

Prime Minister Robert Abela and Home Affairs Minister Byron Camilleri were informed that former police commissioner Lawrence Cutajar could have leaked information on the case when they handed him a government consultancy, Nationalist MP Jason Azzopardi has claimed.

Cutajar signed the €31,000 part-time consultancy contract on 17th January – the same day he was asked to resign as Police Commissioner. He has since been terminated from the role following serious allegations in the police’s case against Yorgen Fenech over the assassination of journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia.

Cutajar has confirmed with Lovin Malta that he met with state witness Melvin Theuma’s close friend Edgar ‘Il-Gojja’ Brincat to ask about the existence of secret recordings in a meeting to sort out a fine. Brincat confirmed this version of events under oath.

Cutajar explained that he did not inform investigators that he was planning to ask Brincat about the recordings. However, he told them immediately after the fact.

More sensationally, Johann Cremona, a business partner of Fenech and a confidante of Theuma, claimed that Cutajar allegedly informed Theuma that Europol knew of the secretly recorded conversations, even asking Theuma if he could listen to them before his arrest.

Cremona said that Cutajar even informed Theuma about a money-laundering investigation.

Cutajar has denied the claims and rejected suggestions that he could have jeopardised the investigation.

