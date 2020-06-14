Robert Abela: ‘I Expect Police To Investigate All Corners Of Caruana Galizia Assassination’ 

Prime Minister Robert Abela has urged the police to investigate “every corner” in the complex case involving the assassination of journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia. “This was a shocking case which hurt everyone and which hurt the nation,” Abela said when interviewed by a panel of journalists on ONE this morning. “I’m pleased at the way the investigations are ongoing and I expect all corners of the case to be investigated, against the four people who have been charged as well as any other necessary investigations.” Abela said the “demarcation line” will be Angelo Gafa’s appointment as police commissioner, describing the proposed candidate as a man of integrity, honesty and discipline. Yorgen Fenech has been charged with conspiring to assassinate Daphne Caruana Galizia, while brothers George and Alfred Degiorgio and Vince Muscat are the suspected triggermen. However, the names of former OPM chief of staff Keith Schembri and former Economy Minister Chris Cardona have regularly cropped up in the ongoing court cases.

State witness Melvin Theuma has said he believes Keith Schembri was involved in Caruana Galizia's murder

State witness and murder middleman Melvin Theuma has said that while he only has evidence implicating his former friend Fenech, he is convinced that Schembri was somehow involved too. Last week, Theuma testified that he was scared that Fenech and Schembri, who were close friends, could have hired hitmen to get rid of him and stop him talking about the murder. Homicide Inspector Keith Arnaud has also confirmed that doctor Adrian Vella had told him under interrogation that Schembri had given him notes to pass on to Fenech after the businessman had been admitted to Mater Dei for chest pains while under arrest. Vella said that he didn’t look at these notes, but they reportedly contained instructions to Fenech on how to pin the assassination on Chris Cardona. Serious questions have also been raised about the murder investigation itself, with Fenech having informed Theuma in advance of his arrest, allegedly after he was fed information on the investigation directly from Schembri and former Deputy Police Commissioner Silvio Valletta.

