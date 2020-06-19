Robert Abela: ‘Following COVID-19 Guidelines Has Become Almost Normal’

With Malta’s state of public health emergency set to expire in 11 days’ time, Prime Minister Robert Abela has urged people to keep following the safety guidelines after that date.

“These are guidelines we should keep on following for these of prudence,” Abela told a press conference, when asked by Lovin Malta whether guidelines such as the obligatory wearing of masks inside most establishments will be retracted.

“At the end of the day, many people have grown used to the situation and it has become almost normal to follow them. I appeal for people to keep observing the guidelines, even for the sake of clear visibility of the evolving situation.”

“I’m very satisfied at the way we controlled the situation from a medical, economic and good governance aspect.”

Malta has formally been in a public health emergency since 7th March, but it will expire on 30th June, the same date the airport will partially reopen.