د . إAEDSRر . س

Popular reads right about now

Robert Abela: ‘Following COVID-19 Guidelines Has Become Almost Normal’

Author profile image

By

0
Article Featured Image

With Malta’s state of public health emergency set to expire in 11 days’ time, Prime Minister Robert Abela has urged people to keep following the safety guidelines after that date.

“These are guidelines we should keep on following for these of prudence,” Abela told a press conference, when asked by Lovin Malta whether guidelines such as the obligatory wearing of masks inside most establishments will be retracted.

“At the end of the day, many people have grown used to the situation and it has become almost normal to follow them. I appeal for people to keep observing the guidelines, even for the sake of clear visibility of the evolving situation.”

“I’m very satisfied at the way we controlled the situation from a medical, economic and good governance aspect.”

Malta has formally been in a public health emergency since 7th March, but it will expire on 30th June, the same date the airport will partially reopen.

READ NEXT: Malta Unveils Radical Judicial Reforms: President Will Appoint Judges, Police Will No Longer Prosecute

Comments
Share this

You may also love

View All

www.lovinmalta.com says

Do you agree to share your location with us?

There have been many changes recently relating to the introduction of GDPR from May 25th 2018, therefore, before you continue we wish to advise that in continuing to our website you are consenting to our Terms of Use and understand the new privacy policy that is in effect.

OK