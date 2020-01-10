Robert Abela Fails To Show Up For Chamber Of Commerce Debate With Chris Fearne

Labour leadership hopeful Robert Abela failed to show up for a debate between the leadership candidates held at the Malta Chamber of Commerce earlier today.

The move could be seen as a snub to the business community with Abela reportedly chose to attend another event that happened to be at the same time. The Chamber said he was sent questions and was supposed to answer via video link but no response had been received by the time the event ended.

During the debate Chris Fearne said he acknowledged the fact that the international community had lost trust in the government and he would work to regain that trust. He also acknowledged that there was a slowdown in economic activity caused by uncertainty and that his first task was to clear that uncertainty and forge ahead to continue expanding the economy.

Mr Fearne accepted to receive a delegation from the Chamber next week, should he become Prime Minister, to be presented with a document on good governance. Among the proposals made by the Chamber in the document, there are calls for the appointment of a Minister for Good Governance in the new cabinet who would ensure standards in public office, promote good governance and rule of law and implement the major reforms the country requires at present.

The Chamber also said that Abela had confirmed his non-participation in the event late on Thursday evening. They also confirmed the video link opportunity which Abela did not provide replies to.