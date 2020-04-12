Robert Abela: ‘Don’t Leave The House Today, Even If We Have A Low Number Of New Cases’

Prime Minister Robert Abela has urged people not to leave their homes this afternoon unless strictly necessary, regardless of how low the number of new COVID-19 cases may be.

“We’ve managed to contain the situation so far, and if Prof. Gauci announces a low number of new patients today, it will mean nothing except that the situation is still under control,” Abela said on ONE. “It won’t be a license for everyone to go out this afternoon, indeed that would be a huge mistake.”

“No matter what the numbers are today, we must stay indoors and only go out for essential shopping. We’re not asking for much here.”

“Our armed forces and healthcare workers don’t have the privilege to eat with their families today because they’re out working for our health and security. The least we could do is show our solidarity with them by staying indoors. If you’re feeling bored at home, just think about these people on the frontlines who are sacrificing their lives to be of service to others. We must do our part by sacrificing a bit so that we can emerge from this period as quickly as possible.”

Abela reiterated that the government will increase social distancing restrictions if it notices that people aren’t abiding by the health authorities’ advice.

“We have a contingency plan that anticipates all possible outcomes, we’ve already implemented parts of it and hopefully we won’t have to implement it all. It all depends on how much people cooperate though, if people keep gathering outside we will have to increase the measures and introduce more of tis contingency plan, which means it will take longer to return to normality.”