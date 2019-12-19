Robert Abela Does Not Rule Out Granting Yorgen Fenech A Pardon Or Maria Efimova Whistleblower Status

Prime Minister hopeful Robert Abela has said he is “not closed to anything” when it comes to granting whistleblower status to former Pilatus Bank employee Maria Efimova or a presidential pardon to business tycoon and murder suspect Yorgen Fenech.

When it comes to Efimova, who today said she would be willing to hand over sensitive financial documents related to the owner of Egrant if she was granted the status amongst other things, Abela said he was not against it, but noted that Efimova must apply for the status through the right procedure which so far has not been done.

In relation to Fenech, Abela said that if Fenech requested another pardon his Cabinet would have to consider it, especially if there were new facts involved.

However, he did say he would have to be careful about giving a pardon to someone who is allegedly the person who commissioned a murder.

The comments came during a meeting at the Excelsior hotel earlier today where Abela laid out some of his proposals and priorities if he becomes the next leader of the Labour Party.

He is currently competing against Health Minister Chris Fearne for the position following the resignation of Prime Minister Joseph Muscat, which is expected to occur mid-January following the PL leadership race and subsequent swearing in of a new Labour leader.

