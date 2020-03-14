Robert Abela Delivers Positive Update On Coronavirus Patients: ‘None Of Them Are Displaying Symptoms’

All 17 of Malta’s current COVID-19 coronavirus patients are in good health and aren’t displaying any symptoms, Prime Minister Robert Abela has confirmed.

“From the cases we’ve had so far, a woman was cured in a short amount of time and all the other patients are in good health and are being kept in hospital so they can be isolated and not because they’re displaying symptoms, because they aren’t.”

A woman yesterday became the first of Malta’s patients to get discharged from hospital after testing negative for the virus twice in two tests held 24 hours apart. She is being kept under quarantine at home for a few more days and is being monitored by the health authorities.

Abela noted that around 80% of people who contract the virus will only develop mild symptoms, as recently noted by the World Health Organisation. However, they are being hospitalised anyway to prevent the virus spreading to vulnerable people with underlying conditions.

He urged the public to cooperate with the quarantine rules for the sake of vulnerable people who might not be so lucky.

“We shouldn’t be selfish but think of everyone around us,” he said. “This isn’t the moment for egoism and we should think of other people too.”