Robert Abela Confirms Hairdresser Salons And Restaurants Could Open At The End of May

Bars, restaurants, hairdresser salons and other non-essential outlets could open by the end of May, Prime Minister Robert Abela confirmed today.

Abela today laid out details of Malta’s transition strategy, which includes the reopening of several non-essential retail outlets as of Monday with new measures such as limitations on the number of clients who can enter at any given moment and the enforced wearing of masks.

The government will constantly assess the situation and, in three weeks’ time, will decide whether to ease restrictions further by allowing restaurants, bars, cafes, hairdressers and other commercial establishments to open.

“My wish is for the majority of commercial establishments to open by the end of the month,” he said. “A lot depends on the way the people will react but I’m convinced that they will be rigorously and with self-discipline.

Businesses set to reopen as of this Monday include lottery stores, VRT testing, clothes and sports shops, jewellery stores, basket stores, glasses stores, beauty stores, souvenir stores, discount stores, furniture stores and flower sellers.

Superintendent of Public Health Charmaine Gauci reaffirmed that the legal notice which enforced the closure of such establishments will be revised to allow their reopening under certain conditions which will be enforced through inspections.

