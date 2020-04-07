Robert Abela Calls Out Critics, Says He ‘Cannot Forgive’ Attempts To Score Political Points During This ‘Sensitive Time’

Prime Minister Robert Abela has opened up about how Malta is reacting to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, what he sees as a possible future and how he thinks it isn’t right that his political opponents try to score political points during the crisis.

“To have people that are so insensitive that they try to capitalise on the fear that the Maltese people have right now, that’s something that can’t be forgiven, and it’s something that hurts me,” Abela said during an interview on ONE’s Pjazza. “It’s something that shouldn’t happen, and shouldn’t be happening at this time of national unity.”

“Let’s work together, when there’s merit to be given to the Opposition, I’m ready to give it – but they need to act much better than this,” he said.

His comments come after he received criticism from the Nationalist Party on a number of issues, including not “resting the minds” of Gozitans about the spread of the coronavirus as well as the government’s handling of the Ħal Far Open Centre and its subsequent quarantine.

He lamented how his comments were being used to score politicals points as his critics used them to “plant ideas that make no sense” at this sensitive time.