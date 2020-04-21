Roadworks Company Linked To Keith Schembri’s Wife Pocketed €6,000,000 Marsa Junction Tender

A roadworks company that counts the wife of former Prime Minister’s chief of staff Keith Schembri as a shareholder was part of a consortium awarded a €6,000,000 contract to help complete the Marsa Junction Project.

Kosta Joint Venture is made up of Polidano Bros. Ltd, Philip Agius and Sons, and Central Asphalt Limited. A Shift News report has uncovered that Josette Schembri Vella is a shareholder in Carmel Limited, the sole shareholder of Central Asphalt Limited.

A freedom of information request by Lovin Malta reveals that in 2017 Kosta Joint Venture was awarded €5,929,045 tender for phase two of the project. It also earned €1,066,280 for works on a roundabout in Naxxar, and a further €770,720 through direct order.

The joint venture was also one of the major developers of Malta’s Coast Road, which was revealed to cost €49 million by then Infrastructure Minister Joe Mizzi. This €49 million sum and how it was distributed is not found within the freedom of information requests.

Central Asphalt Limited made millions under the Labour Government, pocketing €2,345,747 over 14 contracts and two direct orders. Meanwhile, the Kosta Joint Venture is estimated to have earned the company at around €14,000,000.

This puts Central Asphalt’s total government earnings between 2013 and 2019 at around €16,435,000.

Issues between the conflict of interests and the Schembri family defined Joseph Muscat’s premiership.

Keith Schembri was made to resign after he was arrested in connection to the assassination of journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia, something he is still under investigation for. However, he’s been linked to major million euro corruption scandals. Meanwhile, Crane Currency, a currency-printing facility set up in Malta during Muscat’s tenure, gets it equipment serviced by Kasco, Schembri’s company.

Josette Schembri Vella, also runs Temple Concierge Malta, a company which offers a range of services to the ultra-rich, notably facilitating the IIP (Individual Investment Programme) or cash-for-passports scheme.