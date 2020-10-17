د . إAEDSRر . س

Rival MEP Roberta Metsola Congratulates Miriam Dalli As She Accepts Role In Maltese Parliament

Nationalist MEP Roberta Metsola has congratulated rival Labour MEP Miriam Dalli as she takes on a new role in Maltese Parliament.

“For a number of years, Miriam Dalli and I were on opposite sides of the debate, sometimes fundamentally for our country,” Metsola wrote in a post.

“But as women in politics, we face similar challenges. As parents, we saw our children grow up under the political lens. As Maltese, we both understand the importance of our work in European Parliament.”

Għal numru ta’ snin, jien u Miriam Dalli konna fuq in-naħat opposti ta’ numru ta’ dibattiti – uħud minnhom fundamentali…

Posted by Roberta Metsola on Saturday, 17 October 2020

“Our debates might decrease, but I congratulate you on your new political venture.”

Miriam Dalli also thanked her colleagues and supporters for the outpour of messages she has received since the news broke.

“I would like to thank you all for the trust you’ve always shown me. I will say what I have said in the two previous European elections, I will keep fighting for the interests of Maltese and Gozitans.”

F’dawn l-aħħar jiem irċivejt mijiet ta’ messaġġi, minn għandkom, minn għand il-ġurnali u mill-kollegi fi Brussell. Ma…

Posted by Miriam Dalli on Saturday, 17 October 2020

Dalli and OPM Chief-of-Staff Clyde Caruana have been co-opted into Parliament, following the resignation of MPs Joseph Muscat and Etienne Grech.

It is believed that both will take on major ministerial positions, so a Cabinet reshuffle is expected.

What do you make of this?

