Rival MEP Roberta Metsola Congratulates Miriam Dalli As She Accepts Role In Maltese Parliament

Nationalist MEP Roberta Metsola has congratulated rival Labour MEP Miriam Dalli as she takes on a new role in Maltese Parliament.

“For a number of years, Miriam Dalli and I were on opposite sides of the debate, sometimes fundamentally for our country,” Metsola wrote in a post.

“But as women in politics, we face similar challenges. As parents, we saw our children grow up under the political lens. As Maltese, we both understand the importance of our work in European Parliament.”