Risk Assessments Underway For Impact Of Potential Spring Hunting Season, Superintendent of Health Confirms

In a press conference today, Superintendent Charmaine Gauci confirmed that risk assessments for the potential impact of spring hunting on the COVID-19 situation is underway.

She has not confirmed the season will open however, as discussions with relevant authorities are still to be held. 

Yesterday, Prof. Gauci confirmed that the state is looking into concerns related to the opening of spring hunting season. Although several hunters go out to hunt alone or in small numbers, many people have warned opening the season will contradict the advice of the health authorities for people to stay home as much as possible.

Birdlife Malta warned the opening of the season would be the government’s “most irresponsible act ever.”

The government has since called an urgent meeting of Malta’s Ornis Committee, which is responsible for overseeing hunting and trapping in the country, scheduled for this afternoon.

Since the first case of COVID-19 was found in March, several measures have been rolled out to mitigate the spread of the virus. Police now have the power to break up public gatherings of more than three people and fine them €100 each.

People are encouraged to work from home if possible and to practice social distancing. Non-essential business have been forced to close and passenger flights have been cancelled.

Meanwhile vulnerable groups, including anyone aged 65 and up, have been ordered to remain indoors unless it is absolutely essential.

Hunting lobbies have called for the season to go ahead, despite growing public health concerns.

Lovin Malta wishes to clarify an earlier piece which incorrectly quoted Prof. Gauci as saying the spring hunting season will go ahead. We apologise for the error. 

