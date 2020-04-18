Richmond Foundation Calls For Donations, Volunteers And Professionals Amid Pandemic Pressures

To support the Foundation in their work to support mental health through therapy services, you can donate through the Gift of Therapy scheme.

Richmond Foundation is experiencing an increase in pressure for its services amid the COVID-19 pandemic, and is calling for donations, volunteers and professionals.

These donations allow the organisation to provide free therapy for those who cannot afford it otherwise.

Meanwhile, smaller donations can be made by text, and companies who wish to make larger contributions can do so via Bank transfer and cheque.

“The Coronavirus pandemic has given rise to various mental health issues within our community. We therefore need to respond appropriately, and in an efficient and effective manner,” CEO Richmond Foundation Stephania Dimech Sant said.

“Richmond is working more than ever to ensure continued services to persons in need. We need your help to continue helping others in need,” she continued.

The Gift of Therapy scheme will fund free professional therapy sessions which are now held online.

To cope with the increase in demands, the Foundation has also announced a volunteering contingency plan for professionals.

Professionals with at least two years of experience in counselling, psychiatric nursing, psychology, psychotherapy, social work or youth work are encouraged to join. Candidates will get full training, with work ranging from online emotional support to work on the ground in their residential hostel.

Meanwhile, they are also looking to Support Volunteers to help in delivery of items to administration support work. Volunteers need no experience or qualifications to apply, as Richmond Foundation will provide an induction training to all the those recruited.

All candidates may require to be available as weeks notice for a duration of 3-12 months.

