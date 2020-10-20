Retirement Age For Malta’s Judges And Magistrates Could Be Extended To 68

The retirement age of Malta’s Judges and Magistrates could be extended to 68 following a proposal from the Ministry for Justice.

Justice Minister Edward Zammit Lewis has already filed a motion proposing amendments to the Constitution to increase the retirement age.

At present, Judges and Magistrates must retire at 65. However, sources have suggested that changes will allow them to voluntarily extend that to 68. The amendment will apply to anyone currently serving in the judiciary.

The proposal is not new. It was first presented by then-PN MP Franco Debono in 2012, who noted that Malta was losing valuable members of judiciary just when they were reaching the peak of their careers following years of experience in the field.

PN MP Jason Azzopardi also submitted the same proposal in 2016. However, it was dismissed by the government with then-Justice Minister Owen Bonnici reportedly saying that the issue was “a red line for Cabinet”.

Malta’s judiciary has been facing major reforms ever since a damning report by the Venice Commission, particularly in terms of their removal and appointment.

It remains to be seen whether more changes will be implemented.

Do you agree with the changes? Comment below