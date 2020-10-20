د . إAEDSRر . س

Popular reads right about now

Retirement Age For Malta’s Judges And Magistrates Could Be Extended To 68

Author profile image

By

0
Article Featured Image

The retirement age of Malta’s Judges and Magistrates could be extended to 68 following a proposal from the Ministry for Justice.

Justice Minister Edward Zammit Lewis has already filed a motion proposing amendments to the Constitution to increase the retirement age.

At present, Judges and Magistrates must retire at 65. However, sources have suggested that changes will allow them to voluntarily extend that to 68. The amendment will apply to anyone currently serving in the judiciary.

The proposal is not new. It was first presented by then-PN MP Franco Debono in 2012, who noted that Malta was losing valuable members of judiciary just when they were reaching the peak of their careers following years of experience in the field.

PN MP Jason Azzopardi also submitted the same proposal in 2016. However, it was dismissed by the government with then-Justice Minister Owen Bonnici reportedly saying that the issue was “a red line for Cabinet”.

Malta’s judiciary has been facing major reforms ever since a damning report by the Venice Commission, particularly in terms of their removal and appointment.

It remains to be seen whether more changes will be implemented.

Do you agree with the changes? Comment below

READ NEXT: Maltese Teachers' Union Confirms Fresh Directives To Pressure Schools To Go Online

Comments
Share this

You may also love

View All

www.lovinmalta.com says

Do you agree to share your location with us?

There have been many changes recently relating to the introduction of GDPR from May 25th 2018, therefore, before you continue we wish to advise that in continuing to our website you are consenting to our Terms of Use and understand the new privacy policy that is in effect.

OK