Residents ‘Wonder If It’s Even Safe To Park’ After Rubble From Construction Site Collapses Onto Għaxaq Street

Malta’s construction woes are far from over as part of a construction site collapsed in Għaxaq earlier today.

Triq il-Merill was covered in Maltese limestone following an accident on a construction site which caused piles of the rock to spill over into the street. Thankfully, no one was hurt.

Images sent to Lovin Malta show the extent of the damage caused by the accident which could have been fatal had a pedestrian or car pass through at the time.

 

“You feel insecure given that it’s not the first time a building has collapsed,” a resident of the area told Lovin Malta.

“We start to wonder if it’s safe to park. I don’t mean to cause panic, but I still believe that constructions need to be well built.”

The residents of Triq il-Merill have been left without power as a result of the incident.

2019 saw numerous buildings collapse in Malta leaving some homeless to this day. Hopefully, this trend won’t continue into 2020.

