Residents ‘Wonder If It’s Even Safe To Park’ After Rubble From Construction Site Collapses Onto Għaxaq Street

Malta’s construction woes are far from over as part of a construction site collapsed in Għaxaq earlier today.

Triq il-Merill was covered in Maltese limestone following an accident on a construction site which caused piles of the rock to spill over into the street. Thankfully, no one was hurt.

Images sent to Lovin Malta show the extent of the damage caused by the accident which could have been fatal had a pedestrian or car pass through at the time.