Residents Of Marsa Open Centre Returning Back Into Building Following Fire

Residents of the Marsa Open Centre have begun returning back into a building following a fire that engulfed sections of the centre.

Those who were allowed to return are residents of areas that were unaffected by the fire, which kicked off in the largest dormitory in the centre.

For people who are unable to return, AWAS (Agency for the Welfare of Asylum Seekers) is working on finding them alternative accommodation. It is believed that many of them will be re-homed in other centres across the islands.

According to the police, the fire started at around 1 pm, and everyone was evacuated safely. However, nine people required on-site medical assistance.

Most residents were able to escape on their own, but some residents required assistance, with reports that Maltese staff members were seen carrying newborn babies out of the burning centre.

Police are still working to identify the culprit or culprits. It is still too early to say who caused the fire and how many people were involved.

The incident is the latest in a growing list of incidents at Malta’s open and closed centres, with the lack of resources and funding creating tensions inside their walls.

Nineteen people were charged earlier today with their involvement in a protest at the Ħal Safi closed centre.

Meanwhile, just over two months ago another protest at the Ħal Far centre shocked parts of the nation after a number of cars were burned and several rooms were ransacked. Some officers involved had said they had seriously feared for their own lives.