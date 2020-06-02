Repubblika Warns Malta ‘Is Still A Mafia State’ And Says More Street Protests Could Await

“We agree that this is not the time for concerts or mass amusements. But we warn that at some point we will have to go back to the streets and squares to remind everyone that we will not tolerate the impunity of these killers and thieves.”

“Prime Minister Robert Abela told us that we are cured enough of COVID-19 to be able to do all we could do before, except giving shelter to immigrants caught in the sea and meeting in large groups,” Repubblika said.

In a statement, Repubblika said it is planning to organise street protests to demand full justice for Caruana Galizia, despite the COVID-19 situation.

Activist group Repubblika has warned Malta is still a “mafia state” following statements made by state witness Melvin Theuma which appeared to implicate PL deputy leader Chris Cardona in the assassination of journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia.

“If Robert Abela keeps his duty in mind, he should propose that Chris Cardona is expelled from the Partit Laburista as from today.”

“Meanwhile, we once again appeal to the Police, the Attorney General and the Magistrature and remind them that their duty is not to protect Robert Abela’s reputation. Their duty is to deliver justice to those who obey the law by bringing to justice whoever robs and kills.”

Theuma, who has been granted a conditional pardon in exchange for revealing what he knows about the assassination of Caruana Galizia, testified in court yesterday that Cardona had passed on money to suspected triggerman Alfred Degiorgio via a second middleman.

The state witness was responding to questions by lawyer and PN MP Jason Azzopardi in relation to alleged €350,000 fee put towards the assassination revealed in secret recordings between Theuma and murder suspect Yorgen Fenech.

“His name began with B. This was the middleman between Cardona and Fulu. I’m not sure who showed me that photo, whether Johann [Cremona] or Yorgen. But the police showed me that photo too,” Theuma said.

“[Cardona] was worried because of Daphne’s murder. Fenech told me he had swallowed some pills, and that is why he was admitted to the hospital. He’s quite sure of what he’s saying,” he continued.

Theuma also said that Alfred Degiorgio’s brother Mario had once warned that lawyer David Gatt had threatened to kill the Degiorgio brothers if they pinned the murder on Cardona.

Gatt, a former policeman who was in 2017 cleared of masterminding several armed robberies and bank heists, recently appeared for the partner of George Degiorgio (Alfred’s brother and one of the three suspected triggermen) in a money laundering case.

Repubblika said that Abela’s and deputy Prime Minister Chris Fearne’s silence in the wake of Theuma’s testimony is a form of omerta’.

“When this type of mafia protection is coming from the two highest-ranking ministers in government, we have to acknowledge that in May 2020, our country is still in the state it was in December 2019: a mafia state,” it said.

Chris Cardona has denied Melvin Theuma’s allegations, calling them lies and nonsense.

Cover photo: A protest last December demanding justice for Daphne Caruana Galizia. Credit: Jeremy Debattista