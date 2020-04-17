Repubblika: ‘Robert Abela And Adrian Delia Want To Intimidate Us And Isolate Us To Attacks And Threats’

Maltese NGO Repubblika has accused Prime Minister Robert Abela and Opposition Leader Adrian Delia of working in tandem to intimidate and isolate them. In a statement, Repubblika defended its decision to report Abela, as well as AFM Commander Jeffrey Curmi and 11 soldiers to the police for the murder of migrants who were left stranded in Malta’s search and rescue region. “Those who obeyed Maltese and international law have no reason to fear if Robert Abela believes justice reigns in Malta,” it said. The NGO also claimed the Prime Minister “coordinated” with Opposition leader Adrian Delia, who earlier today visited the AFM’s headquarters to thank them for keeping Malta safe during the COVID-19 pandemic. “The Prime Minister’s press conference tonight, coordinated with the Opposition leader’s statement earlier today, is a dangerous act of intentional intimidation aimed at isolating us to attacks and threats that we have already been subjected to and that we expect will increase.”

Repubblika’s police report was filed by its lawyer, PN MP and justice spokesperson Jason Azzopardi. Abela tonight warned that Repubblika and Azzopardi’s actions have left the AFM with fewer resources at sea and will demoralise the AFM at a time when everyone if focused on safeguarding public health. However, Repubblika vehemently denied that it is in any way undermining national efforts to combat the pandemic.