Repubblika Reports Army And Prime Minister To Police Over Alleged Attempt To ‘Sabotage’ Migrant Boat

Civil society NGO Repubblika has filed two police reports over an alleged sabotage plot involving members of the Armed Forces.

Prime Minister Robert Abela, as well as the Armed Forces of Malta, were named in the police reports after the country declared its ports as “unsafe” and stopped accepting migrant vessels. Yesterday, five dead migrants were found on a boat in Maltese waters.

“The first report is against the crew of the patrol boat P52, belonging to the Armed Forces. According to reports in the international press, one of the crew members stepped on to the immigrants’ dinghy and cut the cable of the motor. The immigrants were also told that no one wanted them to approach Malta. This allegation was never denied either by the Armed Forces or by the government,” Repubblika said in a statement.

“Eventually, and contrary to its own declared policy, the government ordered the same passengers on the dinghy to be brought to shore and they are now in quarantine.”

The NGO said that if the allegations were true, it amounts to “attempted homicide” and that these actions must be investigated.

“Accordingly, Prime Minister Robert Abela and Brigadier Jeffrey Chetcuti, who are the subjects of the second police report, should also be investigated,” Repubblika continued.

“It would seem that the two persons were informed of persons in danger of death on the sea for whole days. Due to their action or inaction in time of necessity and when they had the power to act, they left tens of persons to risk their lives.”

“Twelve persons died of thirst, or exhaustion or by drowning, as a consequence of the decisions taken by the Prime Minister and Brigadier Chetcuti.”

The NGO said justice had to be done on behalf of the members of the AFM who worked hard to save the lives of people lost at sea.

“Through the years, Malta and our soldiers have time and time again, gone beyond their call of duty to save endangered lives. It is not right that the courageous deeds of these generations of soldiers should be tainted with what, it is alleged, has occurred in the past few days,” they said.

