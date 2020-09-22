Repair Time ‘Unclear’ On Major Power Outage From Żejtun To Għaxaq, GO Say

Maltese telecommunications company GO have issued a statement over the widespread power outage suffered across the south of Malta today, saying it is “unclear” when repairs will be done.

“During the past couple of hours, GO has unfortunately experienced extensive damage to its cable infrastructure following an incident caused once again by an unrelated third party. All services in Żejtun, Żurrieq, Għaxaq, Mqabba, Qrendi, Safi, Kirkop and surrounding areas may be impacted,” GO said today.

GO’s technical team were sent to the site to assess the damage, with repairs set to start immediately.

“Estimated time for repair is still unclear, but we will continue to give regular updates as these are received from our technical team on the ground.”