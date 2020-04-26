Removing Migrant Dinghies’ ‘Kill Switch’ Is Part Of The AFM’s Procedure, Prime Minister Says

Malta’s Prime Minister has hit out at “unjust manoeuvres” on Maltese soldiers that are leaving the Armed Forces weakened and “paralysed”.

In an interview with ONE earlier today, Robert Abela spoke about a number of themes, including the election of the new police commissioner as well as how the controversial IIP scheme was still paying dividends via the COVID-19 wage supplements.

But he was fired up when he spoke about the investigation into 11 soldiers, a brigadier, and himself in relation to a police report filed over the deaths of migrants in the Mediterranean.

“Our evidence shows that what the soldiers did was fully part of the procedure,” Abela said. “Now, we literally have our soldiers paralysed for long hours as they get investigated.”

Claims that Maltese soldiers aboard the P52 “sabotaged” a migrant vessel by cutting essential wires were picked up by the international press. However, Abela said that the soldiers had worked according to normal procedure, taking aim at those who claimed the soldiers were responsible for migrant’s deaths.

“The work of our soldiers has been completely unfocused over the last days,” Abela said strongly. “Put yourself in their shoes for one night only. Go out on a patrol boat, go out in the storms, in the rain, in the dark, like our soldiers have to do to save lives. And when you are hundreds of miles away from our shores, you know you need to board a migrant rib to save them, yet you have no idea what you are going to find there.”

“And what if you happen to be the soldier that needs to go on the rib to remove the kill switch as is being alleged that happened… the allegations were made in reverse, with people saying they tried to sabotage the boat instead of saying this is a part of the normal procedure, as they should have,” he continued.

“Put yourself in that situation, in the circumstances that our soldiers are working in, and instead of giving them thanks and saying we don’t have enough words to thank them, we involve them in a magisterial inquiry that can send them to prison to life,” Abela said.

“That’s what certain elements of civil society are doing, and even more worrying, parts of the Opposition, an Opposition that instead of thanking soldiers for their work, is trying to send them to prison for life,” he continued, before he said these actions left him “disappointed”.

His words come after civil society activists Repubblika and PN MP Jason Azzopardi as their lawyer filed a formal report asking the police to investigate a number of people, including Abela himself and the soldiers, on murder charges. Azzopardi has since dropped the case.

Abela also called out what he saw as no condemnation or distancing from the Nationalist Party over this report: “I haven’t heard them ask for proceedings to be stopped”.

“If they want to continue against me they can, but I know we did our utmost to save their lives, I am proud of what we did, I’m not ashamed at all, and have a clear conscience,” he said.