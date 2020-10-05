Remnants Of Medieval Church Threatened By Dingli Road Alignment Project

Remnants of a medieval church are being threatened by a road alignment project set to take place in Dingli.

Santa Duminka church is thought to have been built in the 15th century, back when Dingli was split into two separate localities; Ħad-Dingli and Ħal-Tartarni.

The road alignment project in question is seeking to connect two minor roads – Sqaq il-Museum and Daħla tas-Sienja. As a result of this however, a private field, old carob trees, and rooms used for farming purposes are also set to be destroyed.

Last week, as Infrastructure Malta (IM) brought heavy machinery to Daħla tas-Sienja, a number of activists from Moviment Graffitti went to the scene to protest the development.

After around four hours of demonstrations, the machinery was seen driving away, as protectors claimed the temporary victory.

In light of this, Infrastructure Malta has highlighted that no permit is needed to go through with this project.

“As per applicable regulations, no development permits are required for the formation of new roads within development zones that are already included as schemed (planned) roads in the Planning Authority’s local plans, as is the case for the new street between Daħla tas-Sienja, Sqaq il-Museum, and Triq San Ġwann Bosco,” an Infrastructure Malta spokesperson told Lovin Malta.

