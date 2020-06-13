Remember Those Pétrus Bottles And Bvlgari Watches? They’re Still Being Investigated Six Months Later

An investigation launched six months ago into gifts received by former Prime Minister Joseph Muscat from the man suspected of killing Daphne Caruana Galizia has still not been concluded.

The Permanent Commission Against Corruption launched the investigation early in January, after Lovin Malta reported that Muscat had once been gifted a rare Bvlgari watch by Yorgen Fenech.

It later also emerged that Fenech also gave Muscat three bottles of Pétrus, a premier Bordeaux red wine, to the tune of at least €5,000.

But more than six months later, the PCAC investigation has still not been concluded and passed on to the Justice Minister, as stipulated by law, Lovin Malta is informed.

The PCAC has come under heavy fire by international good governance institutions that found various shortcomings in its set up and effectiveness due to its very poor track record of investigations leading to something.

Just last week, Lovin Malta reported that the PCAC was virtually uncontactable, with emails bouncing and phone numbers being left unanswered.

Since then, the email address has been updated and is now working.

Lovin Malta was informed that the secretary of PCAC Alfred Mifsud died some three months ago and was recently replaced by Saviour Attard Bezzina.

